L.A. Costco Misfiles Ron Burgundy Autobiography
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
If Ron Burgundy says it, it's the truth.
MONTAGNE: Especially at Costco. Will Ferrell's "Anchorman" character is out with an autobiography, which wound up in the nonfiction aisle at a Los Angeles area store. The LA Times first noticed the misplacement of "Ron Burgundy: Let Me Off at the Top."
This, after Costco caused a stir last month when a store displayed the Bible in the fiction section.
INSKEEP: You stay classy, Costco.
