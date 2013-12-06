L.A. Costco Misfiles Ron Burgundy Autobiography

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If Ron Burgundy says it, it's the truth.

MONTAGNE: Especially at Costco. Will Ferrell's "Anchorman" character is out with an autobiography, which wound up in the nonfiction aisle at a Los Angeles area store. The LA Times first noticed the misplacement of "Ron Burgundy: Let Me Off at the Top."

This, after Costco caused a stir last month when a store displayed the Bible in the fiction section.

INSKEEP: You stay classy, Costco.

