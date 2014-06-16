Rescuer Goes Out On A Limb To Save Cat

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Cats know how easy it is to get up a tree and firefighters know how hard it can be to get down. Yesterday in Pennsylvania, firefighters rescued a cat and its rescuer. Stuck in the top branches was Tara Dennis. The Erie Times-News reports that after hearing the cat cry for a couple of days, she'd gotten up on a roof, crawled out on a branch, tucked the cat into her shirt and then a neighbor had to call 911 to rescue her. It's MORNING EDITION.