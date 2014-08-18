Dollar General Makes $9.7 Billion Bid For Family Dollar
Today, Dollar General said it wants to buy Family Dollar in an all-cash deal worth $9.7 billion. That proposal tops an earlier bid from another dollar store, Dollar Tree, for the same company last month.
NPR’s Marilyn Geewax talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what the deal means in the larger context of the American economy, and why there’s so much competition for the dollar store.
Guest
- Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.
