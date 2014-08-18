© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dollar General Makes $9.7 Billion Bid For Family Dollar

Published August 18, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014, in Hallandale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Today, Dollar General said it wants to buy Family Dollar in an all-cash deal worth $9.7 billion. That proposal tops an earlier bid from another dollar store, Dollar Tree, for the same company last month.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what the deal means in the larger context of the American economy, and why there’s so much competition for the dollar store.

