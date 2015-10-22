Mushroom Recipes For Fall

It’s fall, and mushrooms are sprouting up in many wooded areas around the country. Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst warns: don’t go foraging without an expert! But do look for them at your local farmer’s market or supermarket.

Many mushroom varieties are available and can be made into all sorts of great dishes. Kathy brings us tips for selecting and storing mushrooms, as well as two dishes for hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to sample: Udon Noodle Soup with Two Mushrooms and Sauteed Wild Mushrooms that can be served on top of a baguette, polenta or pasta.

She also shares recipes for two more dishes: Roasted Wild-Mushroom Soup and Sautéed Matsutake ‘Pasta’ with Parmesan Cheese.

Udon Noodle Soup With Two Mushrooms

Kathy’s Note: Udon noodles are a thick, Japanese variety of wheat noodle. This soothing broth, full of dried and fresh mushrooms, fresh ginger, scallions and silky udon noodles, can be made in less than 30 minutes. It can be served as a first course or main course; feel free to use virtually any type of mushrooms you like. The broth and topping can be made several hours ahead of time, but the noodles should be cooked at the last minute.

Serves 2 to 4.

Ingredients:

The Soup:

1/2 ounce dried mushrooms, shiitake or other variety

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, cut into thin strips

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 scallions, finely chopped

2 tablespoon finely chopped shallots or onion

3 fresh shiitake mushrooms, coarsely chopped

1 small fresh turnip, cut into paper thin slices, optional

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

The Topping:

1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

3 fresh shiitake mushrooms, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon soy sauce

The Noodles:

1 to 1 1/2 ounces udon noodles

Instructions:

Make the soup: Place the dried mushrooms in a bowl and cover with 1 cup very hot (almost boiling) water. Let soak for 10 minutes. Drain the mushrooms being sure to reserve the soaking water. If the mushrooms are big coarsely chop and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a medium soup pot heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the minced ginger and ginger strips, garlic, scallions and shallots and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the reserved dried mushrooms and the fresh mushrooms, and the turnip, if using, stir, and cook for 1 minute. Add the soy sauce and cook another minute. Add the chicken or vegetable stock and the cup of reserved mushroom soaking water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile bring a pot of lightly salted water to boil for the noodles.

Make the topping: in a skillet, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the scallions, ginger, and mushrooms and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce and cook another minute. Remove from heat and set aside.

Boil the noodles for about 4 minutes, or until just tender. Drain.

In 2 large bowls (for main course) or 4 small bowls (for first course or lunch) divide the noodles. Divide the soup on top of the noodles and spoon on some of the topping. Serve hot.

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

Kathy’s Note: The key to this dish is simplicity. Find the freshest mushrooms you can locate and use a variety of fungi if you like. The dish is meant to honor the woodsy, autumnal flavor and meaty texture of fresh mushrooms and not overshadow them with fancy sauces or flavors. You can serve this as is, spooned onto slices of crunchy toasted baguette or ciabatta, or on top of polenta or pasta.

Serves 2 to 4.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/2 pounds fresh mushrooms, portobello, shiitake, maitake, chanterelle, morel, or any combination you like, thickly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup dry white wine, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute, stirring. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, for about 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the variety. You want the mushroom to be slightly soft, but not falling apart. Sprinkle with the rosemary and parsley, as well as salt and pepper to taste. If you like you can raise the heat to high and add the wine, letting it cook off for 2 minutes, stirring. Serve hot.

Sautéed Matsutake ‘Pasta’ With Parmesan Cheese

Kathy’s Note: You can try this recipe with any type of wild mushroom, but if you slice fresh matsutakes thinly, sauté them with good olive oil and garlic, and then serve them with a dusting of Parmigiano Reggiano, you will swear you’re eating fresh pasta. Serve with warm, crusty bread.

Serves 2.

Ingredients:

8 matsutake or porcini, or fresh wild mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, optional

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Clean the mushrooms with a damp paper towel to remove any dirt and debris. Cut off about 1/2-inch from the bottom of the stem, and then thinly slice the mushrooms and the remaining stems.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Add the garlic and cook for 10 seconds. Add the mushrooms, rosemary (if you like), salt, and pepper, and cook about 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and beginning to soften.

Remove from the skillet and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Season to taste and serve immediately.

Roasted Wild-Mushroom Soup

Kathy’s Note: Use portabellas or shiitakes, cepes, or any wild mushrooms you can find for this earthy, creamy soup.

Serves 4 to 6.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh portabella mushrooms

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 medium onions, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons dry sherry or red wine

5 cups vegetable, chicken, or beef stock

a touch of heavy cream, crème fraîche or yogurt, optional

Parsley (optional for garnish)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Gently clean the mushrooms using a moist paper towel. Cut the bottom 1/2-inch off the stems and then cut the mushrooms into chunks.

Grease the bottom of a medium to large roasting pan or ovenproof skillet with 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add the mushrooms, onions, garlic, salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, and remaining oil and stir well.

Roast on the middle oven shelf for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once or twice, or until the vegetables are tender. Remove the roasting pan from the oven and pour the sherry into the pan, scraping up any bits clinging to the bottom of the pan.

Transfer the mixture to a medium-large pot and season to taste. Add the stock. Let cool a minute or two.

Transfer the soup to a blender or food processor and, working in batches, puree the mushroom mixture and all the juices, blending until smooth, but taking care when blending hot liquids.

Reheat and add a touch of cream, crème fraîche, or plain yogurt, if desired. The soup really doesn’t need much! Serve hot with crusty bread.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / (Kathy Gunst)

/ / This earthy, creamy soup makes for a hearty vegetarian meal. (Jesse Costa)

/ / These are some of the wild mushrooms Kathy Gunst found at a market in Rome, Italy. (Kathy Gunst)