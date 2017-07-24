© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is Shaping The Justice Department

Published July 24, 2017 at 12:40 PM CDT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other law enforcement officials hold a news conference at the Department of Justice on July 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he plans to stay on as the nation’s top prosecutor, despite criticism from President Trump in an interview last week. As attorney general, Sessions has been pursuing a conservative agenda and rolling back Obama-era policies.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post reporter Sari Horwitz (@SariHorwitz) about what the Justice Department has done under Sessions.

