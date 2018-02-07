© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Fresh Funk For A Good Day

Published February 7, 2018 at 12:40 PM CST
Kali Uchis performs on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Nov. 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Mike Windle/Getty Images)
In this week’s Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe), who shares his latest favorite funk-infused songs from artists including Ty Segall, Kali Uchis, and Superorganism.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Superorganism, “Everybody Wants to Be Famous”

Sidney Gish, “Not But For You, Bunny”

The Shacks, “Follow Me”

Ty Segall, “Every 1’s A Winner”

Kali Uchis, “After The Storm” (ft. Bootsy Collins and Tyler, the Creator)

