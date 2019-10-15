STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Shay Bradley's dying wish was to make people laugh. So during a long illness, the Irish man planned a special touch for his funeral. People watching his coffin being lowered into the ground heard a voice from inside.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAY BRADLEY: Hello? Hello? Let me out.

INSKEEP: Bradley had recorded his voice before his death. His sister said he wanted to be sure his mother walked away from the funeral laughing, which she did. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.