Giant Stuffed Animals Fill In For People On Historic Roller Coaster

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Belmont Park in San Diego beach is closed because of coronavirus. But it still has to run its 95-year-old wooden roller coaster every day to make sure it keeps working. With no visitors there, they set out to find some riders who can't get coronavirus. And their solution is kind of adorable. Every half-hour, about a dozen giant stuffed animals, giraffes, bears, even rainbow llamas, hurtle through the air on the historic Giant Dipper. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.