Fresh Air Weekend: Ethan Hawke; Lenny Kravitz

Ethan Hawke On Playing John Brown, Early Fame, And Making A Friend Of Fear:Hawke plays the 19th-century abolitionist in the new Showtime series, The Good Lord Bird. He explains why early success isn't always a blessing, and describes the anxiety he's faced later in life.

'The Forty-Year-Old Version' Is Fast, Funny, Multi-Faceted And No Small Feat: Radha Blank plays a fictionalized version of herself — a struggling artist from Harlem, who was hailed years earlier as a promising playwright. The film is gorgeously shot in black-and-white.

Lenny Kravitz On Race, Being On The Road, And Ruff Ruff The Magic Dog: Kravitz's new memoir, Let Love Rule, follows his childhood and early career. Still touring in his 50s, Kravitz says, "I'm going to continue doing this as long as I can."

