Milwaukee Officials Prepare To Vaccinate Children Ages 12-15

Milwaukee city and county officials are preparing to vaccinate younger teenagers against COVID-19, likely beginning later this week.

On Monday, the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management Medical Director Dr. Ben Weston noted that the vaccine was 100% effective in clinical trials with the 12-15 age group.

"This is welcome news for parents of children in this age group and the children themselves looking to get back to life as normal — summer camps, sleepovers, sporting events — all the activities that have been overcast by a level of risk and concern," Weston said.

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said children will be able to get their first shot after the CDC signs off.

"Once we receive final approval from the CDC and DHS (Department of Health Services), the health department will vaccinate 12-15 year olds at the Wisconsin Center, both the Northwest and Southside Health Centers and at mobile vaccination clinics," she said. "I plan to bring my own 15-year-old son in as soon as we have the green light, hopefully Thursday."

>>City of Milwaukee vaccination locations

Johnson said the city is also working with Milwaukee Public Schools and non-MPS schools to set up vaccination events as soon as next week.

The expansion of the vaccine to young teens comes as Milwaukee is experiencing an increase in COVID cases among children, particularly in 15-17-year-olds.

