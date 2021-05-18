Forward Latino Launches Campaign To Help Latinos In Wisconsin Get Vaccinated

Forward Latino, a national nonprofit that advocates for Latinos in the United States, has launched a statewide campaign to help Latinos in Wisconsin get the COVID-19 vaccine. Named “Por Mi Familia” or “For My Family,” Forward Latino will be airing commercials on TV and radio to help breakdown any barriers that may be preventing Latinos from getting vaccinated.

At a press conference on Monday Darryl Morin, the group’s national president, said Latinos in Wisconsin have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From challenges they faced in accessing quality health care and government assistance programs, to financial challenges, to the health care crisis and in fact, the loss of life, many Latinos families suffered here in the state because they are essential workers,” Morin said.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, many Latinos want to be vaccinated, but gaps in information and lack of accessible locations have made it more difficult.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake also spoke at the news conference and said the campaign is a key part of getting more people in the state vaccinated.

“We especially need to close the gaps that do remain in some of our communities of color as compared to our white communities.” Timberlake said.

The ad campaign will air five days a week for the next three months.

