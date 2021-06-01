Police: Milwaukee Cop Fatally Shot Man Who Wouldn't Drop Gun

Updated Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. CDT

A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a 49-year-old man on Sunday who was armed with a gun, firing shots and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon, police said Monday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski was the person fatally shot by an officer.

According to police, officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of South 29th Street. Officers heard shots when they arrived and found the man with a gun on the front porch. He then went to the rear porch and continued firing shots.

Police say an officer fatally shot the man after he refused several verbal commands to drop his gun.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard. The officer's name hasn't been released but police say he is 47 years old and has more than six years of service.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

There were no other injuries reported.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Monday that he has been briefed on the shooting multiple times.

“At this time, obviously, we’re just trying to collect as much information as we can,” Barrett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “No one likes to see a life lost.”

The Milwaukee Police Department did not respond to additional questions from The Associated Press on Monday.

Milwaukee police said Sunday night’s incident is the first officer-involved shooting in 2021. The last fatal shooting involving a Milwaukee officer happened on Feb. 29, 2020, when 49-year-old Anthony Taylor was shot and killed outside the bar his wife owned. Authorities had said he pointed a gun at officers, beat his wife and fired a shot into his mother-in-law’s car.