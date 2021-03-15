police shootings

-
Updated 4:39 p.m. CSTA Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man…
It's been nearly four months since Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey severely wounded Jacob Blake, Jr., a Black resident, while trying to take Blake…
The Wisconsin Department of Justice report on the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha isn't done yet and won't be released until a newly hired consultant…
Kenosha police shot a Black man multiple times on Sunday, setting off a night of protests and unrest in the city. The shooting victim was identified by…
Updated Monday 8:35 a.m. CTKenosha police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute,…
Wauwatosa may be the next southeastern Wisconsin community to require all of its police officers to wear body cameras.The cameras are an issue in…
Supporters and relatives of three men shot to death by a Wauwatosa police officer in the last six years gathered in the entrance area to the Wauwatosa…
About 200 Black Lives Matters protesters walked miles through drenching rain Tuesday night to have their say outside of the police station in Wauwatosa.…
The current national protests against police brutality began nearly two weeks ago, when George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis officers. In…
Wauwatosa police say the teenage boy who was fatally shot by police fired first in Sunday's shooting at Mayfair Mall. On Friday, police released a squad…