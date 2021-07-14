Milwaukee County Creates American Rescue Plan Act Task Force

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has signed a county board resolution that will create a task force to recommend how to spend federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county was granted just more than $180 million.

Crowley says the funding is an important step in Milwaukee’s economic recovery from the pandemic. “It’s imperative that we make smart investments to aid the recovery, make the most impact in the lives of all of our residents and remain good stewards of this limited amount of federal funds.” he says.

As part of the task force, Crowley appointed Ricardo Diaz to represent his office. Diaz was previously executive director for the United Community Center, a social services agency that serves Latinos in Milwaukee.

Crowley says Diaz will help make sure the county makes fiscally responsible decisions to recover from the pandemic. “Ricardo also shares the racial equity goals of our administration and values promoting diversity, uniting communities and closing gaps in racial health disparities. I’m really confident with his addition to this process," he says.

Milwaukee County received half of its federal funding in May of 2021 and will receive the other half in May of 2022.