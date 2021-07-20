© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Way Innovation Bringing E-Bikes To Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Mallory Cheng
Published July 20, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT
New Way Innovation cofounders
Courtesy of Bryce Killibrew
/
New Way Innovation cofounders Willie Alexander (pictured left) and Bryce Killibrew (pictured right) are launching an e-bikes company in Milwaukee.

Two Milwaukeeans are starting a new business that they think could change how people get around. New Way Innovation is bringing personal e-bikes to the city.

Bryce Killibrew, the CEO and cofounder of New Way Innovation, says he and cofounder Willie Alexander wanted to start a company to bring a new way of traveling to Milwaukee. "We’re bringing something special to the forefront of this industry, of this market. We want to ultimately put Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the forefront of this industry," he says.

At first glance, the e-bikes looks like any regular bicycle, except it has a motor and a plug. Attached to the e-bike frame is an electric motor to help the rider accelerate. The rider would need to charge it.

"The maintenance for an electric bike is very low, is one of the top alternatives to driving an actual vehicle," says Killibrew. "The electric bike is ultimately faster than the speed of traffic. And one thing about Milwaukee, Wisconsin is traffic here can can get pretty hectic."

He also emphasized e-bikes can support people those who cannot bike on their own, "A lot of people have more opportunities to utilize our bikes for someone who may be wheelchair bound or has a problem with arthritis ... an electric bike can help them with their mobility."

Currently, New Way Innovation's bikes are just available for preorder.

