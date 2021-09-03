© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Superior's Algae Problem

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Susan Bence
Published September 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT
UW-Milwaukee researcher Todd Miller (right) and technician Jeff Nuese
WUWM
UW-Milwaukee researcher Todd Miller (right) and technician Jeff Nuese deployed sensor-stocked buoy in Lake Superior as part of a massive effort to gather blue green algae data this summer.

Scientists have seen it in Lake Erie and the bay of Green Bay. But the last place they expected to find plumes of toxic algae is in Lake Superior.

That's because Superior is cold, deep, and mostly surrounded by forest, not agriculture. Runoff from agriculture fuels toxic algae.

But sporadic blooms have appeared in Lake Superior, mostly along its southern shore. This summer, scientists are trying to figure out why, and whether science can help control what so far has only been an occasional nuisance before it becomes a bigger problem.

