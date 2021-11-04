Parents express relief as children ages 5-11 start getting vaccinated in Milwaukee

Kids under 12 are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 earlier this week.

Parents eager to get their children immunized filled the waiting room at Infinity Pharmacy on Milwaukee’s south side Thursday.

"It was a little hurtish but it was OK," said 7-year-old Jeremy.

"It hurted a little but I’m happy I got this," 5-year-old Sam held up a yellow rubber wristband that says “COVID-19 vaccinated” – a reward for his bravery.

Emily Files This family drove from the Madison area to Milwaukee's Infinity Pharmacy to get 7-year-old Jeremy and 5-year-old Sam vaccinated.

Their mom, Sarah, says the boys have been learning from home. Once they’re fully vaccinated, she’ll feel comfortable sending them to in-person school.

"It’s good to get them vaccinated because it gives us a little more freedom to get back to normal," said Sarah, who didn't want to give her last name.

She said she drove all the way from the Madison area for this appointment.

Infinity Pharmacy appears to be one of the first locations in the Milwaukee area to open vaccine appointments for children. Owner and pharmacist Marwa Bakr said Wisconsin DHS gave the green light Wednesday around 10 a.m., and she started giving shots a couple hours later.

"Yesterday we administered around 150 doses of the kids' vaccine," Bakr said. "Because we stayed until 9 [p.m.] so we were able to help a lot of families."

Emily Files Marwa Bakr administers a COVID vaccination for 6-year-old Daniel Salinas.

Bakr said it was probably the most vaccinations she’s done in a single day. Families were grateful — Bakr received an Edible Arrangement from one of them in the middle of her 70 or so Thursday vaccination appointments.

Pedro Salinas, an ICU doctor at St. Luke's hospital in Milwaukee, was at Infinity Pharmacy with his two kids Thursday.

"I have seen the devastating effects of the pandemic," Salinas said. "And it brings us some reassurance if the kids are vaccinated, even if they’re at low-risk compared to other groups. There’s still the risk of COVID. So this makes us feel more safe."

Vaccine appointments will be more widely available for children in the next few days. The Milwaukee Health Department is holding clinics at schools starting Monday and some CVS locations have appointments beginning Sunday.



Milwaukee Health Department Vaccination Clinic Schedule

Monday, November 8

Hartford University School

2227 E. Hartford Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Townsend Public School

3360 N. Sherman Boulevard

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9

Marshall High School

4141 N. 64th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Margaret Mary

3950 N. 92nd Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10

Brown Street Academy

2029 N. 20th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Catholic East Holy Rosary

2038 N. Bartlett Avenue

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 11

Our Lady Queen of Peace

2733 W. Euclid Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Longfellow Public School

1021 S. 21st Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Barack Obama High School

5075 N. Sherman Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kilbourn Public School

5354 N. 68th Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 15

St. Roman

1810 W. Bolivar Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Rafael

2251 S. 31st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16

UWM Union

2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northwest Catholic

7140 N. 41st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

341 E. Norwich Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 18

St. Charles Borromeo

3100 W. Parnell Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Victory K8 & Italian Immersion School

2222 W. Henry Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Allen-Field Elementary

730 W. Lapham Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Prince of Peace

1114 S. 25th Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, November 22

Bethune Academy

1535 N. 35th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Catherine

2647 N. 51st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23

LaFollette Public School

3239 N. 9th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Elementary

2308 W. Nash Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

