Parents express relief as children ages 5-11 start getting vaccinated in Milwaukee
Kids under 12 are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 earlier this week.
Parents eager to get their children immunized filled the waiting room at Infinity Pharmacy on Milwaukee’s south side Thursday.
"It was a little hurtish but it was OK," said 7-year-old Jeremy.
"It hurted a little but I’m happy I got this," 5-year-old Sam held up a yellow rubber wristband that says “COVID-19 vaccinated” – a reward for his bravery.
Their mom, Sarah, says the boys have been learning from home. Once they’re fully vaccinated, she’ll feel comfortable sending them to in-person school.
"It’s good to get them vaccinated because it gives us a little more freedom to get back to normal," said Sarah, who didn't want to give her last name.
She said she drove all the way from the Madison area for this appointment.
Infinity Pharmacy appears to be one of the first locations in the Milwaukee area to open vaccine appointments for children. Owner and pharmacist Marwa Bakr said Wisconsin DHS gave the green light Wednesday around 10 a.m., and she started giving shots a couple hours later.
"Yesterday we administered around 150 doses of the kids' vaccine," Bakr said. "Because we stayed until 9 [p.m.] so we were able to help a lot of families."
Bakr said it was probably the most vaccinations she’s done in a single day. Families were grateful — Bakr received an Edible Arrangement from one of them in the middle of her 70 or so Thursday vaccination appointments.
Pedro Salinas, an ICU doctor at St. Luke's hospital in Milwaukee, was at Infinity Pharmacy with his two kids Thursday.
"I have seen the devastating effects of the pandemic," Salinas said. "And it brings us some reassurance if the kids are vaccinated, even if they’re at low-risk compared to other groups. There’s still the risk of COVID. So this makes us feel more safe."
Vaccine appointments will be more widely available for children in the next few days. The Milwaukee Health Department is holding clinics at schools starting Monday and some CVS locations have appointments beginning Sunday.
Milwaukee Health Department Vaccination Clinic Schedule
Monday, November 8
Hartford University School
2227 E. Hartford Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Townsend Public School
3360 N. Sherman Boulevard
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, November 9
Marshall High School
4141 N. 64th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Margaret Mary
3950 N. 92nd Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 10
Brown Street Academy
2029 N. 20th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ascension All Saints Family Health Center
2400 W. Villard Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Catholic East Holy Rosary
2038 N. Bartlett Avenue
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 11
Our Lady Queen of Peace
2733 W. Euclid Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Longfellow Public School
1021 S. 21st Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Barack Obama High School
5075 N. Sherman Boulevard
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Kilbourn Public School
5354 N. 68th Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, November 15
St. Roman
1810 W. Bolivar Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Rafael
2251 S. 31st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 16
UWM Union
2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Northwest Catholic
7140 N. 41st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 17
St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
341 E. Norwich Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ascension All Saints Family Health Center
2400 W. Villard Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, November 18
St. Charles Borromeo
3100 W. Parnell Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Victory K8 & Italian Immersion School
2222 W. Henry Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, November 19
Allen-Field Elementary
730 W. Lapham Boulevard
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Prince of Peace
1114 S. 25th Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, November 22
Bethune Academy
1535 N. 35th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Catherine
2647 N. 51st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23
LaFollette Public School
3239 N. 9th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin Elementary
2308 W. Nash Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.