Federal government approves Wisconsin's $1.5 billion school pandemic aid plan, with a major caveat

The U.S. Department of Education has approved Wisconsin’s plan for $1.5 billion in federal pandemic aid for schools.

But there is a major caveat, which will continue to create uncertainty for dozens of school districts about just how much money they’ll receive.

Here's the caveat: the Department of Education will not allow Wisconsin to use federal funds to reward districts that were open in-person.

Wisconsin’s Republican-led Joint Committee on Finance inserted a provision into the state ESSER 3 plan to direct $114 million only to schools that were in-person for most of last school year. Another portion would go only to rural districts.

The finance committee provisions make up a small amount of Wisconsin $1.5 billion in ESSER 3 funding, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief. But they've been a sticking point holding up federal approval of Wisconsin’s plan, which means some school districts have delayed planning for the money that’s meant to address the impacts of the pandemic on students.

After months of back-and-forth, the Department of Education approved Wisconsin’s ESSER 3 plan Monday. But the department is holding back 5% of the funding until Wisconsin changes the Joint Finance Committee-authored provisions.

Georgetown University school finance expert Marguerite Roza says the Department of Education has given conditional approval to other states, but this is different.

"We’ve seen some of those, but the caveats are really minor, not major like this one," Roza said. "This one is: go back and re-meet with your legislature and change a law that’s on the books. That’s a massive caveat."

It’s unclear whether the Republican co-chairs of the finance committee are willing to reconsider their decision. Staff for Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) have not yet responded to requests from WUWM Monday.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction says it plans to work with the finance committee on a new proposal.

This continues to leave some school districts in limbo. For example, Kettle Moraine School District in Waukesha County expected to receive about $2 million from the in-person school set-aside. Now, it’s unclear how much ESSER 3 money the district will get.

Other districts, like Milwaukee Public Schools, have gone ahead with their ESSER 3 planning. That’s because 90% of the ESSER 3 funds are automatically distributed to districts with higher student poverty levels, so MPS’ portion of the money is more certain than affluent districts like Kettle Moraine.

Wisconsin was one of the last four states in the country to get federal approval of its ESSER 3 plan.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as it develops.