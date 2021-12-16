First Lady Jill Biden and other high-profile visitors stopped in Wauwatosa and Waukesha Wednesday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and other high-profile visitors stopped in Wauwatosa and Waukesha Wednesday, mainly to talk about the deaths that happened due to the Waukesha parade crash last month. Six people died and more than 60 were injured when an SUV slammed into people at the city's Christmas parade.

Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke with four families who lost loved ones in Waukesha. Afterward, the First Lady told news reporters that the deceased were exceptional people.

One person she mentioned was Leanna "Lee" Owen of the Dancing Grannies group, describing Owen as "one of the smallest but feistiest grannies, who rescued bulldogs and always knew how to make people laugh."

The First Lady also praised people from around the nation who have donated to a fund to help the victims’ families.

Biden, Emhoff and Murthy also visited Children's Wisconsin, the Wauwatosa hospital that treated some of the kids injured in the Waukesha parade. Murthy thanked the hospital staff.

"I want you to know that our nation is so grateful for you. We have not forgotten about you. We will not forget about you," said Murthy.

The First Lady also met with families of two of the injured children.

Biden, Emhoff and Murthy also spent time promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for kids 5 to 11.