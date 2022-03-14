Monday evening town hall at Milwaukee's North Division promises update on COVID-19

If you have questions about COVID-19, Milwaukee city and county officials are inviting you to an in-person town hall meeting Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at North Division High School, located at 1011 W. Center St. in Milwaukee.

Local health and political leaders are scheduled to be on hand.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley told news reporters on a Zoom call last week that the town hall is the people's chance to directly ask questions and hear answers.

"You know, I don't know about you, but I think all of us have been a little Zoom-fatigued about how we've been doing these COVID-19 press briefings. So, switching it up just a little bit. But it's an opportunity for us to connect with the community," Crowley said.

screen grab / Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley speaks to the news media March 8, during a news briefing held on Zoom.

The town hall comes during a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Milwaukee County reports 256 cases last week, 58 fewer than the week before. About 25% of those becoming ill were children. One COVID-related death was reported last week, compared to three the week prior.

But for those concerned that there could be another surge in cases sometime this year, the county notes only about 60% of county residents have completed the primary vaccine series and 58% of those eligible have received the booster. Percentages for both categories are higher for older people and in the suburbs, compared to the city of Milwaukee.

And then there's the issue of masks. They're still required in county high-risk and essential service buildings, including the courthouse, correctional facilities and the Marcia Coggs Human Services Center.

County buses and the airport also require masks to meet federal guidelines.

In other situations, masking is optional. But the county's chief health policy advisor, Dr. Ben Weston, said those people who wear a mask and maintain physical distancing should be respected.

"This may be due to their vulnerability. This may be due to their family members' vulnerability or their concern for their community's vulnerability. Though our numbers are improving, we're still in a dynamic pandemic," Weston cautioned.

March 13 was the two year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Milwaukee. The city health department reports nearly 150,000 Milwaukee residents have gotten sick. Nearly 1,100 have died.

Free vaccinations and tests are still offered at three city clinics, and the health department notes the federal government has just expanded access to at-home COVID tests that you can order through covidtests.gov.

