Milwaukee mayoral race: Donovan offers ideas to reduce car thefts, Johnson responds

Milwaukee mayoral candidate Bob Donovan is laying out a plan to reduce vehicle thefts in the city.

More than 10,000 cars were stolen last year in Milwaukee, more than double the year prior. Milwaukee police say so far this year, there's been another 1% increase in auto thefts.

Former Ald. Donovan said when a vehicle is stolen, there's a human cost. "Few things are more devastating to an individual or to a family, than to have their car stolen. Their car is their lifeline to society," he said at a Monday news conference outside a south side police station.

Donovan's plan includes making more use of anti-theft technology in vehicles. He said if he's elected next month, the city and private sector would team up to pay for installation of devices in high-theft brands like Kia.

"We would provide that the owner of a Kia could take their vehicle to a registered installer and we will install this technology that essentially prevent their car from being stolen. The private sector would help pay for this to offset the cost to our citizens," Donovan said.

Chuck Quirmbach / Former Milwaukee south side Ald. Angel Sanchez, who has endorsed Donovan in the mayor's race, speaks at Monday's news conference.

Donovan served as a Milwaukee alderperson for 20 years. He also wants city officers, suburban police departments and the county sheriff to set up a strike force to speed recovery of stolen vehicles and increase arrests of car thieves.

Donovan's calling on the district attorney to boost prosecution and for restitution to be paid to theft victims. He's also asking for more mentors to steer younger people away from stealing cars.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks with a supporter on Dec. 31, 2021, while collecting nomination signatures outside a south side grocery store.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson is Donovan's opponent in the April 5th election. Johnson's campaign said it's "nice to see" Donovan two weeks before voting day, acknowledge the need for new plans to solve problems. But Johnson said Donovan should realize "complex problems rarely have simple solutions."

Johnson's campaign pointed to his public safety proposals released months ago. In January, Johnson told WUWM's Lake Effect that he supports education to deter thieves and more traffic enforcement to apprehend people driving stolen vehicles. Johnson said he also supports anti-theft measures such as a steering wheel lock known as The Club.

"I know there have been opportunities in the past where folks have been able to utilize at police district stations, where they could go get [The] Club for their vehicles as well," Johnson said.

Johnson also promised to lend his voice to a community program to tell car thieves that they are hurting others.

