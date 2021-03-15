Milwaukee Crime

-
Although Milwaukeean Kelly Dwyer went missing in 2013, it was just recently that Kris Zocco was convicted of reckless homicide in her death. While Zocco…
-
Milwaukee has seen more violence and unrest than usual over the last few weeks. August was the city's deadliest month in a quarter century with 24…
-
Car thefts have been all over the Milwaukee news lately, and with good reason. Data point to an 11 percent increase last year, and numbers continuing to…
-
Some Milwaukee residents are arming themselves with signs and cell phones in an effort to take back their neighborhoods and their streets from people who…
-
The topic of crime in Milwaukee has taken center stage this week, as a legislator from Menomonee Falls warned that she would take action. GOP…
-
Early Saturday, the state Senate voted to raise the amount of money individuals can contribute to state candidates, to allow third party groups and…
-
So far this year, more than 5,600 people in Milwaukee have had their vehicle stolen. The number is more than 67 percent higher than it was at this time in…
-
Over the last few months, there have been periodic outbreaks of violence in Milwaukee during the weekends, or other several day stretches, with sudden…
-
Though Wisconsin has the unfortunate distinction of having the country's highest rate of black male incarceration, it does fall in line with national…
-
