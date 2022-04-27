Getting the most out of common, wild herbs this spring

Plants are finally budding here in Milwaukee. The spring weather has brought higher temperatures and some much-needed rain, as plants begin their journey into the world and often, onto our plates. Although not every plant is a welcome guest in our yards, there are some wild plants we may want to reconsider weeding out of the garden.

Every month, Venice Williams joins us for Dig In!, a series all about gardening and healthy cooking. She shares the best uses for common, wild herbs that can be found in our yard this spring.

Stinging Nettles

Williams admits that Stinging Nettles may not be the likely choice when thinking about herbs to utilize, but they are useful.

She says Stinging Nettles are loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other types of benefits that can be used in culinary preparations. She encourages people to embrace the plant.

"The first thing that I want people to understand is that its stinging mechanism is really fragile. You begin to work with it, you can eliminate it, you neutralize it either by drying it as it wilts, and even pulverizing it ... Stinging Nettle is really good for inflammation, arthritis, joint pain," says Williams.

Violas

Williams says Violas and Violets are a great way to promote collagen. They're a gift from nature to clean ourselves.

"They too, are very rich in vitamins A and C and antioxidants, but a lot of people mainly use Viola's and Violets for its astringent properties. They're also really good for cooking so you can make nettle soup, you can make Viola syrups, and use violet as a tea and in desserts," says Williams.

Dandelions

It's time to celebrate and lift up the Dandelion, says Williams. Dandelions can help with easing allergies in what has been a difficult spring allergy season.

"Dandelions have a wealth of nourishment and medicine inside of them. Every single part of the dandelion, just like every single part of the nettle, can be used. Dandelions are really good for getting our systems moving in the spring," says Williams.