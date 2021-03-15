-
The Fourth of July is fast approaching. And with COVID-19 infections on the rise once again, many people are looking to their backyards as the best option…
-
Lake Effect has covered several stories on the farm-to-table, or locavore movement, at restaurants and among some consumers. But when it comes to your…
-
With Instant Pots, Wi-Fi connected appliances and endless varieties of yogurt, it can be overwhelming to be a home cook (or even a consumer). But in a…
-
The Milwaukee area is full of holiday traditions, from the downtown holiday lights display to the performances of The Nutcracker by the Milwaukee Ballet…
-
Making dinner after a long day at work can be a daunting proposition, at least until you make the decision that tonight is “cereal night.”However a new…
-
Here’s something you probably did not know…in Wisconsin, it is illegal to sell homemade cookies and baked goods. While there are a few exceptions – such…
-
Lidia Bastianich has offered a lot of advice to chefs and would-be chefs over the years. She’s hosted a half-dozen series of cooking shows on public…
-
It’s the time of year when people pull out favorite family recipes as the holiday season swirls onto the scene. One Milwaukee area resident is among a…
-
We are in full festival swing in Milwaukee. This weekend is the annual celebration of all things Italian, also known as Festa Italiana. And in between…
-
The beer-and-brat pairing is practically a Wisconsin staple, but Milwaukee-based beer writer Lucy Saunders is hoping her new cookbook will introduce some…