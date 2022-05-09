Abortion rights marches continue in Wisconsin, as police investigate arson at anti-abortion office

Police in Madison Monday afternoon are expected to give more details on what authorities are saying was arson early Sunday at the offices of an anti-abortion group. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says it appears the group Wisconsin Family Action was targeted.

Group President Julaine Appling claims the attack was directly provoked by last week's leak of the draft opinion by the U.S Supreme Court that could lead to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion being overturned.

But Madison police have not mentioned a motive. They say they have made their federal partners aware of the Sunday incident and are working with them and the Madison Fire Department as they investigate the arson.

Madison Police & Fire are investigating possible arson at the Wisconsin Family Action offices on Madison’s north side. Marcus Aarsvold is on scene speaking with WFA employees and learning what happened @nbc15_madison



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has condemned the violence.

The incident in Madison came during a weekend of more protest marches against the draft opinion — a draft that's left abortion rights supporters with varying degrees of optimism about keeping access to legal abortions in Wisconsin. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, an 1849 state law on the books could dramatically cut back abortion rights here, and possibly close the four Wisconsin clinics where abortions are performed.

Abortion rights marchers gather at the end of the march to listen to speeches outside the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

After helping lead a peaceful march Saturday in Milwaukee, Carly Klein said she tries to be optimistic about preserving those rights.

"You have to be when you do this kind of work because it's a complex issue and not one that's going to be easy to keep fighting. But if we lose optimism and hope, we ultimately will lose that fight," Klein told WUWM.

But another Milwaukee marcher, Natasha Mansur said she's been fearing the loss of Roe v. Wade for six years. "Ever since November 2016, we elected Donald Trump and the fallout's going to go on for a long time, in my humble opinion," she said.

But Mansur said she felt camaraderie with the other marchers.

Planned Parenthood and other groups are planning a national day of action to preserve abortion rights this coming Saturday. Also, this Wednesday, the U.S. Senate is expected to take another vote on making abortion rights part of federal law. The measure isn't expected to pass, but may help make it clear to voters where this fall's Senate candidates stand on the issue.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) , who faces a challenge from several Democrats, has frequently criticized abortion rights.

