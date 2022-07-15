© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Health Department urges mask-wearing as BA.5 variant is highly transmissible

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
New mask advisory announced Friday after Milwaukee sees BA.5 variant seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading.

A mask advisory is back in effect for the city of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Health Department announced Friday morning that "all individuals, regardless of vaccination status or past COVID-19 infection, should wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting."

This advisory applies to all individuals in Milwaukee over the age of two years who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

"Health officials say they've issued the advisory because the BA.5 variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly, and that, even with prior infection, the BA.5 variant is seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading," says health commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

The Health Department adds: "It is important to remember any mask, worn consistently and snugly, is better than no mask. Higher-quality masks, such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, can offer an additional layer of protection. For those without access to a higher-quality mask, wearing two masks is an option to increase protection."

