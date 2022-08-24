Evers proposes more tax cuts, inflation relief for Wisconsinites; Republicans say no way, not now

The Evers adminstration says the projected state budget surplus continues to grow. So, Democrats are again calling on Republicans controlling the Legislature to cut income taxes and take other steps to help middle and lower-income wage earners.

Wisconsin's Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, who twice represented Kenosha in the state Assembly, told a Milwaukee news conference Tuesday that Wisconsin's financial picture is looking very good.

"When I came back to the Legislature in 2008, we had deficits as far as the eye could see. Legislators were even taking furlough days. Now, we have surpluses as far as the eye can see. As a matter of fact, we're in the best fiscal shape that we've been in, in over a half-century," he said.

So strong, that Barca's department projects the state will end the fiscal year in June with more than $5 billion in its coffers. That's up from the $3.8 billion surplus the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau predicted earlier this year for the end of the two-year budget period.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Wisconsin Revenue Secretary Peter Barca addresses Tuesday's news conference. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson were among the other attendees.

Gov. Tony Evers said some of the expanding surplus should go to a 10% tax cut for single tax filers making less than $100,000 in adjusted gross income or married joint filers at or below $150,000.

Evers also wants to increase the income limit for the state's homestead tax credit, and expand eligibility for a property tax credit for veterans and surviving spouses.

The Democrat said he also wants to lower some out-of-pocket costs, which would happen through a repeal of the state's minimum mark-up law for motor fuel and by capping the cost-sharing payment for insulin.

Evers also wants to create a caregiver tax credit, and expand the child and dependent care credit.

The new plan, he said, would still leave billions in the state accounts and he also said it's very doable. "We can do this because our economy is strong, and people have suffered. We're still fighting issues around inflation. So, I'm hopeful the Legislature will see the wisdom in this, and take this up as soon as possible," Evers said.

Screengrab from LeMahieu's Legislative web page / State Sen. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Sheboygan)

But it appears Republican leaders in Madison don't want to give Evers any wins, especially when he's in what polls say is a close race with Republican contender for governor Tim Michels.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu released a joint statement, saying they'll cut taxes for everyone, if the state surplus emerges. They argue Evers could provide immediate financial relief using unspent federal ARPA and CARES Act dollars "instead of using a state taxpayer surplus to create political division."

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee contended Evers has spent most of his four years in office trying to raise taxes.

All the Republicans are claiming right now that Evers is seeking a diversion. They said he responded too slowly to protect businesses two years ago this week, when a white Kenosha police officer severely wounded a Black man, Jacob Blake, Junior — an incident that touched off a few nights of civil unrest.

Evers said the GOP is lying about his response to Kenosha.

