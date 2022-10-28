U.S. Labor Secretary visits Milwaukee Ingeteam factory, touts planned pro-business spending

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is spending three days in Wisconsin this week, carrying a message that tries to help state Democrats in next month's elections.

One of Walsh's stops was Thursday at the Milwaukee factory of Ingeteam. The Spain-based firm makes wind turbine components in the Menomonee Valley.

Walsh toured the plant with Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore. Walsh paused to talk about the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which has tax credits and other features aimed at expanding manufacturing and use of cleaner forms of energy.

"At the end of the day, this is the largest — I mean you guys (Baldwin and Moore) know this because you guys did it — the largest investment in clean energy and environmental stuff that we've ever had in this country. So, this bill does a lot of good things on one side. On the other, it creates tons of jobs. It helps with reductions in the deficit," Walsh said.

Walsh also touted the recently-passed CHIPS and Science Act that is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of semi-conductors and other technologies, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last fall.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Labor Sec. Walsh makes a point, while answering a media question Thursday at Ingeteam.

At a media briefing, WUWM asked Walsh about Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has voted against the measures, contending they add too much government spending.

Walsh replied that the bills help Wisconsin.

"I commend the elected officials standing behind me, and I commend every member of Congress that voted for these bills. These bills are forward looking. They're about supporting the United States moving forward. They're about creating an infrastructure to make sure we can win the future. Win the future against China. Win the future in manufacturing," Walsh said.

Johnson's Democratic opponent in the November elections, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, was not on the Ingeteam tour. A Johnson campaign spokesperson argued the Inflation Reduction Act increases inflation, and that Barnes would be a "rubber stamp for even more reckless spending hurting hardworking taxpayers."

Wisconsin's midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022. If you have a question about voting or the races, submit it below or check out WUWM's voter guide.