POWERS offers Wisconsinites abortion resources and options

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, most abortions are illegal in the State of Wisconsin. But nearby states continue to perform abortions, including Minnesota and Illinois. And here in Wisconsin, a network of people is helping Wisconsinites access the resources they may need to get the procedure.

It’s called POWERS — or Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources & Support. The group was profiled in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine. Lexy Ware, the call-line coordinator for the organization, connects clients to abortion resources in and out of the state.

“It's a really scary and unfortunate time that people are having to travel out of state, like it's not easy at all. But there are options and people are calling and are getting the help that they need by calling our line,” says Ware.

In Wisconsin, POWERS is only one of four groups that aid individuals seeking out-of-state abortion clinics. The organization assists those seeking help with transportation options, childcare, and even abortion doulas.

“Just to have someone there to like support you through the process. Let you know you're not alone. Let you know that someone is caring for you,” says Ware. “You know, someone cares for you during a birth. Why not have someone care for you during any aspect of a pregnancy outcome? And that's what an abortion doula does.”

The POWERS website outlines current abortion law, abortion options like the self-managed pill, clinic-sourced abortion, as well as the line between miscarriage and abortion.

“I think abortion in some ways needs to be more normalized because I think that more people have abortions than we realize. And I think people treat abortion as like this like big huge Boogeyman. One in four women, adult women, will have an abortion in her lifetime.”

