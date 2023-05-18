Assembly OKs controversial shared revenue plan with no support from Milwaukee Democrats

Republicans in the State Assembly have approved a controversial shared revenue plan for local governments in Wisconsin over the objections of several Democrats from the Milwaukee area. But the measure still has a ways to go before it becomes law.

The Assembly took up the shared revenue plan Wednesday evening after Republicans who easily control the chamber caucused behind closed doors for more than three hours. They said they were discussing 90 changes made to the bill introduced just a couple of weeks ago.

On the Assembly floor, Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer of Racine argued the measure should be sent back to the committee for bi-partisan discussion.

Wiseye / Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) speaks to the State Assembly Wednesday.





"I know that many of us are thinking about how this will affect our home districts. And for Racine, it just does not cut the mustard. The implications of the policy in this bill are not acceptable. And there is simply not enough shared revenue allocated to our community to allow us to address the structural financial challenges that are caused by lack of funding from this building," Neubauer said.

But the request to sidetrack the bill failed, followed by about two hours of lawmakers talking about the measure even though it was obvious the item would pass.

Republicans say that by using a portion of the state sales tax, all communities in Wisconsin except the city and county of Milwaukee would get at least a 15% increase in state payments to help provide local services. The two Milwaukee entities would get a ten percent hike, but would have the option to increase that if they convince voters to pass a city sales tax, and boost the county's sales tax. The local sales tax revenue would have to be spent on meeting local employee pension commitments.

The author of the shared revenue bill, Rep. Tony Kurtz (R- Wonewoc), said there had been months of discussion about the measure, and local government organizations around the state have bought in.

Wiseye / Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc)

"It's been hard. It's been difficult. People have had very tough conversations about what the future looks like. Is this bill perfect? Hell no, it's not perfect. This is about a 72 % solution," Kurtz said.

Former Milwaukee alderman and mayoral candidate Bob Donovan is now a GOP state representative in Greenfield. He said one of the best parts of the measure is that it would improve public safety in Milwaukee, including adding police known as school resource officers at some MPS locations.

"Requiring 25 officers in some of MPS' more challenged schools is a modest request, but one that could go a long way in improving safety not only for students, but for our teachers," Donovan said.

Wiseye / Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield)

Republicans say they have added language making sure the 25 officers have proper training. But MPS dropped contracts with the police department three years ago during racial justice protests.

So, Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee) said putting police officers back in MPS would undermine local control, "In spite of the efforts of Black, brown and Indigenous youth, who have organized for years diligently to reduce the school to prison pipeline and invest more in mental health, education, and other services that help young people thrive," Madison said.

Other Democrats criticized a provision blocking local governments from preferring to hire or contract based on race, color, national origin or sexual orientation, unless required in order to receive federal aid.

Wiseye / Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison)



Rep.Sheila Stubbs, (D-Madison) who is Black, said now is not the time to pull back from efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion.

"This is the time to work on every disparity that exists across the state of Wisconsin," Stubbs said.

The State Senate still has to pass the shared revenue plan, and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) has expressed doubts, over concerns Milwaukee would fail to pass sales tax increases.

Early Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) expressed optimism about reaching an agreement on the proposal. An aide later said Evers is looking forward to more negotiations, even though Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) said he is done negotiating.