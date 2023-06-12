Democrats say Wisconsin legislative and Congressional districts could have new boundaries by 2024

Some Wisconsin Democrats are saying there might be new district lines for state legislative seats and perhaps even Wisconsin Congressional districts by this time next year.

Usually, those lines only change near the beginning of a decade after the U.S. Census count is completed. But some Democrats continue questioning a State Supreme Court redistricting ruling early last year that they say supported Republicans.

When Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz joins the state court in August, liberals will take control of the court 4- 3.

Democrats expect a lawsuit will then be filed challenging last year's maps. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D- Madison) told the State Democratic Convention on Saturday that he expects a favorable ruling and more wins by Democrats in later elections.

"With new fair maps, we can have a new state legislature. We could have Democratic majorities again with the leadership of Greta Neubauer and Melissa Agard. And I think Gov. Evers would thank us. Can you help make that happen?" Pocan asked to cheers.

Neubauer of Racine is currently Assembly Minority Leader, while Agard of Madison is Senate Minority Leader.

Agard told the Democratic Convention that a Democratic majority would hold the GOP accountable for years of "regressive" politics.

"We'll pass paid family leave. We'll address the housing crisis. We'll be able to provide reliable and affordable child care to everyone in our state. We will expand broadband," Agard said, listing some of her party's goals.

Wisconsin Eye / Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler speaks Saturday evening to the State Democratic Party Convention in Green Bay.

Even with new maps more favorable to Democrats, the party would need to pick up five seats to win back control of the State Senate, and about 15 seats to capture the Assembly.

In Congress, Democrats are only down a few seats in the House of Representatives, with races in far southeast (1st District) and western Wisconsin (3rd District) expected to be hotly contested next year, especially if new maps exist.

Liberals have gone from down 5-2 to up 4-3 at the State Supreme Court in just the last five years.

State Republican Party Executive Director Mark Jefferson said that Democrats "hope to gerrymander Wisconsin to compensate for their inability to connect with rural and much of suburban Wisconsin."

Jefferson says Democrats "have become the party of Madison and Milwaukee, leaving the rest of the state behind."

