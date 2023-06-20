Dead Horses: Live at Lake Effect

"Live at Lake Effect" is a new music series featuring local and nationally touring artists performing in the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis.

We brought the Lake Effects together, along with Visionary Studios, to showcase musicians once a month through an interview with the band exclusively on Lake Effect, plus filmed performances. Today we kick off the series with Milwaukee band Dead Horses.

Sarah Vos, Daniel Wolff, and Jamie Gallagher make up the band, which released their latest album Brady Street in August of 2022. It's their first full-length album since their breakthrough 2018 album, My Mother The Moon.

"It was kind of a change from previous records that were really nature based and very nature themed, and this kind of shifted into urban living for me. And I lived close to Brady Street and it's just such an accepting and eclectic area that felt really inspiring," says Vos.

Despite taking inspiration from the east side of Milwaukee, they recorded far north of it in an old victorian mansion in Neenah, Wis. in the depths of winter at Honeytone Studios. It's filled with a vast collection of instruments, microphones and recording equipment that contributed to the album's sound.

"It's run by these three henchmen, Patrick [Boland], Marty [Brueggemann], and Jeff [Patlingrao]," says Wolff. "They do a great job. They really know each other very well and they work like clockwork."

Brady Street is also the first time self-producing a record for Dead Horses, and working with Honeytone to help navigate that process was a big benefit, according to Vos and Wolff. This album also marks the return to regular performing since having over a year off from touring due to the pandemic.

"I feel like once we started touring again and seeing other bands, it seemed like they all kind of had that same feeling ... like something insatiable had been quenched," notes Vos. "So it was good to get in the studio at a time like that where we felt so refreshed and put forth what I think is our best material to date."

1 of 3 — DSC_0167.JPG (From L to R) Daniel Wolff, Sarah Vos, and Jamie Gallagher of Dead Horses perform for "Live at Lake Effect" in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. Audrey Nowakowski 2 of 3 — DSC_0182.JPG Jamie Gallagher, Daniel Wolff, and Sarah Vos of Dead Horses in front of the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis. Audrey Nowakowski 3 of 3 — DSC_0177.JPG From L to R: WUWM sound engineer Jason Rieve, Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski, Daniel Wolff, Sarah Vos and Jamie Gallagher of Dead Horses, Milwaukee musician Trapper Schoepp, and Lake Effect Surf Shop owner Jake Bresette. Photo by Visionary Studios

SET LIST



Brady Street (O:19)

(O:19) Days Grow Longer (3:35)

(3:35) Under Grey Skies (6:30)

MUSICIANS



Sarah Vos: vocals & guitar

Dan Wolff: upright bass & vocals

Jamie Gallagher: drums

Live at Lake Effect Team:

