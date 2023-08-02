What's ahead for Janet Protasiewicz, now that she's a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice?

Janet Protasiewicz has gone from Milwaukee County judge to Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, with her swearing in Tuesday at the state Capitol in Madison.

State Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley administered the oath of office to Protasiewicz, before hundreds of people in the state Capitol rotunda.

Protasiewicz was chosen by Wisconsin voters in April to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. The Milwaukee native said during her election campaign, she heard many times about the shared beliefs of state residents.

"We all want a Wisconsin, where our freedoms are protected. We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in communities that are safe. And we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law," Protasiewicz said Tuesday.

Protasiewicz added she doesn't take her new responsibilities lightly. "I am committed to protecting our freedoms, and I'm committed to fairness and impartiality in our justice system."

Morry Gash / AP State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz makes a speech during Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony.

Protasiewicz mentioned impartiality, but Democrats strongly backed her during the spring election, while Republicans generally supported losing candidate Dan Kelly. After all, Protasiewicz repeatedly said she favors abortion rights and criticized GOP-drawn legislative maps.

She may have to join the other six state justices and rule on those issues in coming months.

Political analysts consider Protasiewicz to be far enough left of center to say that she gives liberals their first Wisconsin Supreme Court majority in 15 years.

But former state Justice Janine Geske, a distinguished professor of law at Marquette University, said she dislikes the political labels.

"You know, because I think that's the wrong way. There are different judicial philosophies. And she's made very clear her's. But she's very pragmatic, down to earth, understands the common person of Wisconsin. And so, those values will play a role. She may be with different [justices] on different cases. Facts matter. Laws matter, and your policies don't," Geske told WUWM.

Besides, Geske said, Protasiewicz, like any new state justice, will have her work cut out for her.

"Janet, right now, It's a high, right? It's this great day. Slowly, the deep responsibility of the job will fall on her. She's certainly up for the challenge. But you know, it's going to be tough times. The court has had some issues, and they're all going to have to reassemble with a new justice," Geske said.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske (at podium), now a distinguished professor of law at Marquette University, speaks during Tuesday's ceremony.

Some of those issues involve high-profile disputes between the justices, and several controversial rulings.

A Marquette study also showed a sharp rise in what are known as fractured opinions. That's when the majority agrees on the outcome of a case, but can’t articulate a unified basis for reaching its conclusion. In other words, battles between justices who are on the same side.

In her remarks to the audience Tuesday, Justice Bradley acknowledged potential disagreements, but called for unity in ensuring a fair and just legal system.

"Work to enhance the public trust and confidence of the people in the judiciary. And return this court to the national reputation that it once enjoyed," Bradley said, to cheers.

Justice Janet Protasiewicz now has at least one ten-year term in office to try to help achieve that goal.

