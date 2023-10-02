Big week ahead for the Milwaukee Brewers — on and off the field

A major week ahead for the Milwaukee Brewers

Their best-of-three games Wild Card playoff series begins Tuesday evening at American Family Field. And, on Thursday morning at State Fair Park, state lawmakers will hold a public hearing on a Republican plan to provide the Brewers with more than $600 million in public funds over the next 27 years to help with major maintenance projects at the ballpark.

As the Brewers wrapped up the regular baseball season Sunday with a win over the Chicago Cubs, Illinois resident— yet Brewers fan — Jason Goyke says the Brewers bring great value to the Milwaukee area. "Without the Brewers, I'm not sure Milwaukee would even be on the map. I don't think people would know what Milwaukee was. It brings a lot of people into the city," Goyke tells WUWM.

Another fan, who gave his name as Mike, says he also loves the Brewers, and the way the community often comes together for the team. Mike says it's just the size of the potential state aid package for the Brewers that worries him.

"They say the stadium, the Brewers, bring all this money to Milwaukee. Where is this money that it brings to Milwaukee? I don't see it," Mike says.

Mike says he'll be following the discussions between the GOP-controlled State Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) about the financing package. Evers last week expressed concerns about $200 million potentially coming from Milwaukee and Milwaukee County sales tax revenue, and the GOP says that figure may shrink.

Chuck Quirmbach Brewers catcher William Contreras bats during Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell says what he's focusing on this week is helping his baseball team defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks a couple times in the Wild Card series and move ahead in the playoffs.

"We've got a chance to do something special, make great memories, change some lives," Counsell says.

Counsell says the Brewers — and the Diamondbacks — will be pulling out all stops to win.

