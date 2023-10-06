Milwaukee Brewers stadium bill hearing brings out cheers, boos, and news of possible changes

Strong support and sharp criticism — that's one way to describe opinions Thursday at a hearing in West Allis, on a $600 million stadium maintenance proposal for the Milwaukee Brewers.

And, the session brought news of potential change in the plan.

Republican state lawmakers recently introduced the idea of using $400 million in state income taxes on baseball player salaries and $200 million in sales tax revenue from Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to eventually build up a long term fund for major stadium repairs. In return, the Brewers would agree to extend their lease at American Family Field from 2030 to 2050.

Chuck Quirmbach Cecelia Gore and Rick Schlesinger of the Milwaukee Brewers testify at Thursday's hearing.

Brewers President for Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told a State Assembly committee that team owners have stepped up too and are ready to do more.

"We're contributing an additional $100 million in financial commitment to make this work. We are going to sign an ironclad non-relocation agreement, so there's no ambiguity about how long we're going to be here. We're waiving any claim to unspent monies left over," Schlesinger said.

But Schlesinger declined to enter the debate over what appears to be a major sticking point—the proposed sales tax contribution from the city and county of Milwaukee. He said that's up to elected officials.

Chuck Quirmbach Tiffany Stark was one of several people who testified, raising concerns about using local sales tax revenue to help the Brewers with major stadium repairs.

Milwaukee community activist and social worker Tiffany Stark urged the elected state legislators to sink the idea of using money from the city sales tax and increased county sales tax that start in January.

"I am a mental health professional. I know of people that died this past weekend. We don't have mental health services. MPS (Milwaukee Public Schools) had to cancel school (during a hot spell) because they didn't have AC. We have transit issues. People need to figure out how they're going to get to work. And then we look like the bad guy because we're saying no," Stark said, adding that she loves the Brewers.

Stark said the state could use some of its budget surplus for the stadium fund. Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers (D) proposed using $290 million in surplus money to set up a stadium repair fund that would grow to more than $400 million.

But the Republican-controlled legislature seems dead set against that idea.

However, a key author of the GOP proposal, Rep. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville) told the hearing he's talking with Milwaukee city and county leaders on ways to reduce the local sales tax commitment, or find other ways to help the local governments.

"If there are things we can do to help the city and county, with their structural deficit and some of their other things, we are more than willing to listen to that, and work on that, and I think we're pretty close," Brooks said.

Brooks is also promising to create a local work group to study ways to develop more land near American Family Field, and get that property on the tax rolls to help pay for stadium upkeep.

