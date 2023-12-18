Wisconsin Democrats, and their visitors, say abortion will, in effect, be on the 2024 ballot

Leading Democrats say they expect abortion to continue to be a key issue in the 2024 elections in Wisconsin. That's even though clinics in Milwaukee and Madison that offer abortion services have re-opened.

Republicans say they plan to focus on other topics.

Democrats say there's a risk of again losing rights that were suspended from the time of the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade until July of this year when a Dane County judge ruled a controversial 1849 Wisconsin law did not apply to abortion. In September, Planned Parenthood re-opened the Wisconsin clinics.

Last Friday, U.S. House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts joined Planned Parenthood and others at a Milwaukee news conference. Clark says abortion rights are about fundamental freedom.

"And if politicians are willing to come in and take that fundamental decision away from you, there is no line they won't cross. And it dovetails with the promised dictatorship of Donald Trump," Clark said.

Former President Trump says he only wants to be a dictator on "day one" if voters return him to the White House next November. He told NBC in September that he thinks abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters can reach an agreement on when to ban abortion during a pregnancy. But he's also bragged about nominating three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe. v. Wade. Other GOP presidential candidates have also called themselves "pro-life."

Chuck Quirmbach U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, also comments during the news event.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI) says abortion will be, in effect, on the ballot next year. She cites the actions of numerous state legislators and longtime abortion opponent, recently elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"You know, Mike Johnson, one of his first acts as Speaker, was endorse Donald Trump. And we see legislators all around the country, amazingly, endorsing him and supporting him for reelection. I mean, it's unbelievable," Moore told the news media.

A Marquette University poll conducted last month showed 66% of those surveyed in Wisconsin believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases 80 % say it's one of the most important issues, or is somewhat important.

But over the weekend, Wisconsin GOP spokesperson Matt Fisher released this statement: “While Democrats try distracting voters from their own failures by peddling an extreme abortion agenda with no restrictions, Republicans are focused on ending Bidenomics and restoring a sound economy for Wisconsin families.”

