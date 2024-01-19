Dozens of Milwaukee religious leaders call for ceasefire in Gaza and Israel

More than 70 inter-faith leaders in the Milwaukee area have signed a statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel and Palestine.

Leaders of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism are among those calling for an end to all the bombing and the ground war, an end to settler and Israeli Defense Forces violence in the Occupied West Bank, and the release of hostages in Israel and Gaza. Plus, the leaders call for the immediate flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

At a Milwaukee news conference Thursday, retired pastor Jon Jacobs of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America said a ceasefire can happen while hostages are being held, pointing back to the late November truce that lasted about a week.

"There already has been, at least, a cessation of fighting. And I say, we've done it a few days, we can do it again. I personally believe that would lead to more conversation about the release of hostages," Jacobs says.

The religious leaders say they're also worried about the violence in Israel and Gaza spreading throughout the Middle East. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee was born in Pakistan, which retaliated this week against attacks by Iran.

He says, "I'm afraid that region is going to see some more destruction because to cover these horrible, horrible atrocities, others are going to be engulfed."

Chuck Quirmbach Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee reads from the religious leaders' statement.

Only one Jewish religious leader signed the document and spoke at the event. Rabbi Michal Woll of Congregation Shir Hadash says both Jews and Palestinians are suffering from many years of trauma, and fear ceasing to exist.

"But we have to, have to, let go. We have to move on," Woll says.

Chuck Quirmbach Rabbi Michal Woll of Congregation Shir Hadash in Milwaukee responds to a question at Thursday's news event.

The inter-faith leaders say they will send their document to President Joe Biden, Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) and want the politicians to reflect on the suffering of the victims of war.

The Wisconsin Council of Rabbis released its own statement, calling for a ceasefire, but it says, among other things, "It should be predicated on the dismantling of the multiple terrorist organizations in Gaza working toward Israel's destruction."

