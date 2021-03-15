-
Two women from an Israeli peace group spoke in Milwaukee in June. Nadia Hamdan, a Druze-Israeli, and Roni Yavin, a Jewish-Israeli, are part of Women Wage…
Earlier this month, Lake Effect featured a story on the Concert for Peace put on by the Jewish Community Center that united violin and oud player…
Unlike other election years, the Middle East has not gotten a lot of attention as a campaign issue this season. There’s been some lingering talk of former…
Violence has cropped up again in the Middle East in recent days, as Russia has carried out military strikes against ISIS, which opposes of Syria's ruling…
Between the recent Israeli elections to the deteriorating situation in Yemen, the Middle East is in the news again.Our foreign policy contributor Art Cyr…
As violent conflict continues in Syria, some natives are expressing their feelings on the revolution through art. The artists, however, are not free from…
Last week on Lake Effect, former CIA official Graham Fuller commented on the root causes for the rise of ISIS in the Middle East - laying a large part of…
Reports surfaced this week that the Obama Administration is considering changing senior members of its foreign policy team after its troubled reactions to…
Our round-up of world events includes a look at the continuing humanitarian crisis in Syria, the Chinese government's crackdown on activists, and the new…