UWM guarantees admission for area tech college graduates

Transferring from one college to another often comes with a lot of red tape and paperwork. UW-Milwaukee is trying to change that.

The school announced Tuesday that it will guarantee admission to students who’ve graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical College, Waukesha County Technical College, Gateway Technical College, or Moraine Park Technical College.

At a press conference, UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said the transfer agreement is about getting rid of “artificial barriers.”

"This is about making this seamless, making it simple," Mone said. "That’s not something you typically think of when you hear 'higher education' – simple, easy. But this process is going to help ensure that."

In the past, transfer students often came to UWM with dozens of credits that didn’t qualify for transfer. Now UWM is promising to accept at least 60 credits from any student who transfers from one of the four surrounding tech colleges, putting them halfway toward getting a bachelor’s degree.

"What’s so great about that is [it means] less time for students to complete a degree, less debt – they’re going to save money," said Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin. "And they’re going to be ready for success in their chosen careers."

Instead of submitting a traditional application, tech college transfer students will fill out a short intent to enroll form.

Last fall, UWM had 260 new transfer students from the four surrounding tech colleges, most of them from MATC.

The transfer agreement comes as the UW System struggles with declining enrollment and revenue. It has shuttered some of its two-year branch campuses, which tend to compete with tech schools.