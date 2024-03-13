Decision on recall election for Wisconsin GOP leader awaits more signature review, court guidance

There’s a delay in a decision as to whether to schedule a recall election against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered staff to do a second count of recall signatures submitted Monday, March 11, 2024 by a conservative group upset with Vos over numerous issues. The issues include whether Vos did enough to support the false claims of Donald Trump that he won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election.

Elections Commission staff say their first count of signatures when just looking at names of people living in Vos’ former Assembly District, show the recall effort about 900 signatures short of the number needed to trigger a recall vote in May or June. However, staff say a few thousand more signatures were collected from people living within new district boundaries drawn after the December State Supreme Court ruling, which threw out the old districts.

Screenshot / Zoom Wisconsin Elections Commission member Mark Thomsen speaks during Tuesday's meeting on Zoom.

Elections Commission member Mark Thomsen summed up his confusion during a meeting Tuesday.

“I’m lucky enough to be a lawyer, and it’s very, very murky to me. And if you’re out there signing papers or being asked to sign papers, nothing is clear about this whole process," Thomsen says.

The Elections Commission also directed Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to ask the state court to clarify whether the new legislative maps are already in place or, as Vos wanted weeks ago, not until the regular legislative primaries take place this August.

Frequently asked questions about the recall process can be found here.

