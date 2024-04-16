Wisconsin governor signs law mandating Hmong American & Asian American History in public schools

Hmong American and Asian American history is being added to Wisconsin’s K-12 public school curriculum.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers signed Act 266, mandating the inclusion of Asian American and Hmong American history, culture and contributions in schools. The new law amends Act 31, the law that requires public schools to teach American Indian, Black and Hispanic histories.

Evers signed the bill at an elementary school in Wausau, WI followed by celebrations in Milwaukee and Madison.

E Her Vang & Lorna Young E Her Vang (left) and Lorna Young are members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin.

E Her Vang and Lorna Young are both members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin and both — along with other stakeholders — were part of efforts to make this moment a reality.

They spoke with WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter, Teran Powell, about the long-term impact and significance of this law for all students and the broader community. Take a listen to the interview above.

