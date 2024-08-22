Milwaukee delegates to DNC say they are ready to 'own the ground,' as they help Democrats this fall

When Wisconsin delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago return home later this week, they’ll have a mission.

It’s to get other people here registered to vote and excited about Democratic candidates — including presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Some delegates say they’re eager to begin that role.

High-profile guests have spoken at breakfast meetings of the Wisconsin convention delegation this week, offering gratitude, but also requesting more help for people running for office.

On Wednesday, the speakers list included Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). In a very excited way, the lawmaker likened get out the vote efforts to writing a letter to a child explaining a big event or sharing a spiritual thought for future generations.

“Make your letter a letter about defending democracy. Make your letter a story about how you worked to get Kamala Harris elected to the highest office of the land! Wisconsin, write your letter!," Booker exhorted.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks to Wisconsin delegates Wednesday morning.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged not only support for Harris, but the election bids of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) and Democratic House candidates Peter Barca of Kenosha and Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire.

Pelosi called get out the vote work "owning the ground."

“We must own the ground. We must mobilize, because if you don’t mobilize, everything else is just a conversation. Whether it’s on TV, or the mail or blah blah blah. Get out that vote," Pelosi said.

Milwaukee delegate Deiadra Queary said she’s ready to register voters and recruit poll watchers. Queary said she feels at least a couple connections to Harris.

“I’ve been Black a long time and a woman a long time. I didn’t think we’d ever be here, but look at us," she told WUWM.

Queary said her outreach will be diverse, and include people who are white.

“Sometimes, the majority is so accustomed to the minority being the target that they don’t realize that this time the majority is the target. And I say that with love, but it's a fact," Queary said.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Wisconsin DNC delegates eat breakfast Wednesday morning, at a hotel a few miles from the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.

Another convention delegate from Milwaukee, Christopher Walton, also is Black. He said when he makes phone calls or goes door to door for Harris this fall, one of his goals will be to keep large Black and Latino majorities voting for Democrats — and not Republicans like former President Donald Trump.

“Because he doesn’t appeal to this community. You know, when you have a rich kid from New York try to come into the north side of Milwaukee and tell them, ‘Oh, I know what’s best for you, only I can fix the problem that you have.,’ They’ll look at him and go, ‘What’s your problem?’”

Walton said he thinks Harris can connect with Milwaukeeans, with her plans to address housing shortages.

Delegate Craig Mastantuono is a Milwaukee defense attorney. He said he plans to talk to friends, help Democrats raise money, and will publish an article on criminal justice reform — comparing the party platforms of Democrats and Republicans.

Mastantuono said convention week for delegates is like getting kids ready for the start of school: “You need excitement to prepare. You need excitement to be committed to winning races," he said.

School has not been out for Wisconsin Republicans this summer. With their convention being held last month, they’ve had more time to send delegates into communities to help the GOP try to win in November.

For example, Thursday afternoon in Rhinelander, the Republican National Committee said it plans to have Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) , and local volunteers, do a voter contact day.

