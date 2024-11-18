2025 Ford Explorer Platinum 4x4 review

Five years had passed since my last Ford Explorer drive and several since I’d last experienced Ford’s hands-free driving system, BlueCruise. Both are much improved.

Anyone who has been driving for the past 35 years knows that the Explorer started out as an early leader in the SUV market when introduced as a 1991 model. It helped create what is now the huge mid-size to large SUV category, and at its peak, Explorer was selling more than 400,000 units a year.

Well, competition for that market has expanded like a python swallowing a pig and two goats, so the Explorer has had to keep up, and the 2025 edition aces a lot of what that market demands.

First, new front and rear lights and styling freshen its look, but it’s the interior that takes giant steps forward along with that handy hands-free BlueCruise (blue as in Ford logo blue).

Mine was the upscale Platinum version with 4WD and the Ultimate Package that upgrades the engine to a massive 3.0-liter EcoBoost (twin-turbo) V6 that cranks 400 horses. Think NASCAR wanna-be SUV power. That $4,615 package also adds fancier wheels and 21-inch Pirelli tires, along with a panoramic sunroof, rubber cargo mats, and sumptuous Sanctuary leather seats, including captain’s chairs in row two.

The base price for this model is $55,250, including delivery, and with that Ultimate upgrade, this hit $59,865. That’s plenty, but I was actually surprised the price wasn’t higher considering the interior’s luxurious feel and look.

The comfy leather seats proved perfect for a road trip to Chicago (where the Explorer is built) for a grandson’s hockey tournament. The power seats were heated and cooled up front, heated in row two, and the steering wheel also was heated, although all those controls are hidden in tiny icons on the expansive 13-inch touchscreen.

That screen worked well, though, with everything easy to find, well, except how to fire up the radio. I had to find a non-descriptor icon on the screen to get to the radio functions, but once found, it was easy to use. Note that if you want the navigation system map to fill the screen, it must be tapped to spread it out.

Ford has created a handsome and sophisticated-looking and feeling interior with light gray leather seats and lower dash and doors accented with a darker gray upper for the latter two. Like some luxury makes, Ford now uses a fine gray cloth material as dash and door trim, plus a textured-look gray plastic that adds that air of styling sophistication.

Gloss black plastic is used atop the console and door button pads, so it is easy to clean. The console is wrapped in gray leather, and the wireless phone charger is just beneath that big screen and includes a rubber-lined tray next to it for holding a second phone or other device.

Oodles of room in rows one and two, and the captain’s chairs in that second row are as comfy as row one. Plus, there’s a button atop the row two seatbacks releasing them for quick access to row three seats. The knee and footroom are pretty tight back there, but at least these seats would allow small children to be hauled to soccer matches or other neighborhood events.

Buttons inside the cargo area under the power hatch will release the split third-row seatbacks and power them either up or down—a convenience when loading in hockey equipment, believe me.

Other pluses include a fine Bang & Olufsen audio system, a power tilt/telescope steering wheel, and a giant two-panel panoramic sunroof to brighten the gray interior.

But the standout tech feature, IMHO, is BlueCruise

The last time I’d driven a Lincoln with the hands-free system it had been twitchy, as in it cut out every 5-10 minutes and the driver had to retake the wheel. This time I engaged it on the highway just south of Milwaukee and it worked flawlessly until the highway split to head on to the Chicago toll road. So about 75 miles of hands-free driving. Amazing!

One could grow dozy as it makes the drive so easy, but no. The system will chime at you if you close your eyes, or even look away, for roughly 10 seconds. That seemed about perfect to allow a driver time to check mirrors, adjust the touchscreen, or see if anyone was poking each other in the rear seats.

Add to the BlueCruise a side-wind stabilization system that helps keep Explorer between the lines on windy days. Perfect as we were having 50 mph crosswinds as Explorer was driving me to Chicago. Yes, you sometimes felt the wind push the vehicle a bit sideways, but the BlueCruise aided by the stabilization program perfectly responded to keep the Explorer tracking perfectly down the highway.

Naturally, there’s a bevy of safety equipment, everything from lane-keeping and blind-spot warning to front and rear sensors and accident mitigation. That’s all part of Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 safety system suite.

One thing that still slows me up a bit in Fords though is the rotary dial used for engaging the 10-speed automatic transmission. While it works fine I feel the knob takes more than the week I have the vehicles to get used to rotating it instead of just pushing a shift knob forward or pulling it back. Probably an old-timer problem.

The good news is there are six drive modes here including one each for snow and muck and off-roading, plus Sport, which seems counterintuitive for a big family hauler.

Still, Sport mode is equivalent to buying the sporty Explorer ST that starts about the same price as this Platinum trim with 4WD. Sport firms up the steering and alters shift points for increased low-end power. That just cuts into gas mileage and with 400 horses this turbo V6 is powerful enough on its own to get up to highway speeds in a hurry.

Even so, under normal mode and driving conditions, this engine sounds more like a NASCAR heading out of the pits than an SUV hunting for a hockey arena. There is grumble and growl which some of us enjoy, but not necessarily the whole family. There’s even a bit of empty minivan-type echo from the large rear seating and cargo area when empty. So just be aware of that. Load up the truck with people and possessions and some of that echo dissipates.

While power is superb there was some early hesitation upon accelerating in Normal or Eco modes. That mostly disappears in Sport mode.

The ride is a bit jiggly as in other large trucks, but well dampened so never a severe shock, even on Chicago’s crumbling streets, or ours. Steering is easy, but pretty vague like other trucks, yet easy to control on the freeway, even when BlueCruise isn’t engaged.

Then there’s the concern of refueling such a thirsty beast. EPA rates the Explorer with 4WD at 18 mpg city and 25 highway. I got 20.3 mpg in a good mix of the two driving styles, and 22.1 in a mostly highway jaunt, with luggage and people aboard.

Pricing? Beyond this Platinum model, there’s the base Explorer Active with a 300-horse turbo I4 that starts at $41,450 including delivery. Note that’s up from $33,860 for the base model four years ago. The ST-Line lists at $46,210 and boosts the tires up to 20 inches from 18 on the Active.

Then there’s the tested Platinum model and the somewhat racier ST that starts at $55,855. Remember 4WD adds $2,000 to base prices. Note too that four trim levels were eliminated from the lineup for 2025 to simplify the trims.

For the record, there is plenty of competition for Explorer including the currently top-rated Hyundai Palisade and its cousin the Kia Telluride. Others to consider include Toyota’s new Grand Highlander (reviewed earlier this year), Mazda’s CX-90, and Jeep’s Grand Cherokee L, among others.

With its revisions for 2025 Explorer is back in the hunt for buyers wanting a sophisticated family hauler that can drive itself on long highway hauls. Most can’t do that, yet!

FAST STATS: 2025 Ford Explorer Platinum 4x4

Hits: Handsome roomy truck with big power and 3 rows of seats. Sophisticated interior with comfy heated and cooled front seats, heated second row, heated wheel, big screen, good safety equipment, panoramic sunroof, 6 drive modes, wireless charger, power tilt/telescope wheel, power-down 3rd row seats, and hands-free BlueCruise.

Misses: Heated seats and wheel handled via screen, rotary shift knob takes getting used to, engine noise under heavy acceleration and hesitation in Normal drive mode, plus low MPG.

Made in: Chicago, Ill.

Engine: 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6, 400 hp/415 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 4,788 lbs.

Wheelbase: 119.1 in.

Length: 198.7 in.

Cargo: 16.0-46-87.8 cu.ft.

Tow: 5,000 lbs.

MPG: 18/25

MPG: 20.3-22.1 (tested)

Base Price: $55,250 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $53,730

Major Option:

Ultimate pkg. (panoramic sun roof, 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, cargo mat and cargo management system, R21 Pirelli tires, Sanctuary leather captain’s chairs and seats, dark alloy painted aluminum wheels), $4,615

Test vehicle: $59,865

Sources: Ford

Photos: Mark Savage

