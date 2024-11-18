Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up job status of elections leader falsely targeted by Trump

Monday morning, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hold oral arguments on a legal case involving the job status of state Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Republican Donald Trump has been trying to get Wolfe fired ever since falsely blaming her for his losing Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential contest. But Wolfe has remained on the job—including through this month’s presidential election, which Trump won here and nationally.

WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach asked UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden, director of the school's Elections Research Center, to explain the significance of the Supreme Court argument.

