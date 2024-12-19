5 Milwaukee fine-dining spots where you can celebrate a decadent New Year

There are many fine eateries in the city where you can celebrate the New Year, but if you’re looking for something a bit above and beyond the ordinary, Lori Fredrich has you covered.

Fredrich is the dining editor for OnMilwaukee, and she shares some of the best meals you can enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

Baachus, three-course meal

"You have options and there's some really nice things on there," says Fredrich. "[It] has everything from a tuna crudo to a crepe with Rush Creek Reserve cheese in it; there's oysters, lobster bisque, lots of different choices."

Diners can even upgrade their meal to include caviar, with two different options.

EsterEv, ten-course meal

This year, EsterEv went from being a restaurant hidden inside another restaurant (DanDan) to its own building on Kinnickinnic in Bay View. Seating is still limited, which Fredrich says may be why EsterEv is offering its ten-course New Year meal starting on Dec. 28.

She says, "There's going to be courses with crab, veal tartare, lobster, beef Wellington, for sure a bûche de Noël for dessert."

Eldr + Rime, "A Night in Morocco"

Instead of doing a prix fixe or coursed-out meal, Eldr + Rime in Wauwatosa is offering its typical menu alongside a special menu of Moroccan dishes.

"You can expect things like a lamb tajine, scallops with saffron couscous, ending with, like, pistachio baklava," says Fredrich.

Birch, five-course meal

"If you're familiar with Birch, [their food] is very, very fresh, very seasonal, and influenced by what they can cook over their hearth," says Fredrich.

Diners can expect the meal to begin with an amuse-bouche, like a celery root taco with caviar and a carrot tartare with shiso. The meal itself will include courses with tuna, steelhead trout, pasta, ham and beef.

Ca'Luchenzo, five-course meal

Unlike other restaurants, Ca'Lucchenzo hasn't released its full New Year's Eve menu. Fredrich says that's because they likely won't know what they're serving until the week before, as their choices will be based on what looks best.

"Every year they come up with a new, awesome menu for New Year's. Seeing some of the things that they've done in the past, you might see white truffles... something like a scallop dish, a fancier pasta," says Fredrich.

