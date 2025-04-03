San Antonio ramps up security ahead of NCAA men's FInal Four tournament

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

There will be a lot of security in San Antonio this weekend for the NCAA men's Final Four. Safety is especially top of mind after the New Year's truck attack in New Orleans during the College Football Playoff. Fourteen people were killed, and dozens were injured. Brian Kirkpatrick of Texas Public Radio reports that local law enforcement have been adjusting their plans to keep fans safe.

BRIAN KIRKPATRICK, BYLINE: San Antonio is no stranger to March Madness or the tens of thousands of people who travel to be part of it. Home to the Alamo and the city's famed River Walk, police say they're ready to welcome more than 100,000 people to the Alamodome for games on Saturday and Monday. Dave Christensen traveled to San Antonio from Minneapolis. He says he has seen lots of security measures.

DAVE CHRISTENSEN: Just the security in general - I feel completely safe walking anywhere at night or during the day.

KIRKPATRICK: Christensen is rooting for Auburn. Duke, Florida and Houston are also participating. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the city is ready to safely host the games.

WILLIAM MCMANUS: In light of the tragic events that have occurred around the country recently, public safety is probably first and foremost on a lot of people's minds.

KIRKPATRICK: McManus would not reveal the exact number of officers on duty at venues across the city but says it's all hands on deck. And barriers are in place to protect crowds from vehicles.

MCMANUS: We have incorporated in our plans to prevent vehicular intrusion into the event areas.

KIRKPATRICK: There will be no public parking in downtown San Antonio during the games. McManus says all bags and backpacks must be see-through at all events, including the fan and music festivals. The open and concealed carrying of firearms will be prohibited, and mass evacuation plans are on standby. The spectacle of major sporting events like this one have often transcended national emergencies and anxieties. The hope here is this moment will be remembered for the basketball.

I'm Brian Kirkpatrick in San Antonio.

