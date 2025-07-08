Texas flood recovery efforts face tough conditions as local officials face hard questions

Rescue and recovery efforts trudged on for a fifth day after devastating flooding on July 4 in central Texas sent the water of the Guadalupe River surging into nearby campgrounds and low-lying homes and cars. More than 100 people have been confirmed dead, including 87 in Kerr County.

Local, state and federal emergency responders are combing through fallen trees and other debris that littered the hard-hit Texas Hill Country communities — all with the desperate hope of finding survivors.

But that possibility seemed like a long shot.

Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department told reporters Tuesday morning that he believes that the last live rescue took place on Friday.

Responders are dealing with "extremely difficult" terrain due to the massive piles of debris, according to Lt. Col. Ben Baker from the Texas Game Wardens, who spoke alongside Kerr County officials.

"When we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles is very hazardous," Baker said. Specialized rescue teams "have to go in there, layer by layer. It's extremely treacherous, time consuming. It's dirty work." Officials told reporters Tuesday that it's not clear how many people remain missing.

The Guadalupe River rose more than 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning. Camp Mystic, an all-girls' Christian summer camp located on the banks of the river, said Monday that it lost at least 27 campers and counselors. As of Tuesday, Kerr County officials said five campers and one counselor were still unaccounted for.

As recovery efforts continue, questions have also mounted over what local officials in Kerr County could have done to warn or evacuate residents and visitors in the area known as "Flash Flood Alley."

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and other officials faced tense questioning from reporters asking what their specific actions and discussions were in the early morning hours of Friday and when they became aware flooding was a serious threat.

Leitha said he was first notified of a number of 911 calls at around 4 or 5 a.m. on Friday. He did not go into detail, saying that in due time officials would put a timeline together about what happened and when. But he said, "I've told you several times that is not my priority this time." He said his priority is finding the deceased, identifying them and notifying their families.

Leitha did not answer a direct question about which city official was in charge of monitoring the storm information and who would have made the ultimate decision to call for evacuations.

Baker, with the Texas Game Wardens, stepped in when reporters continued asking questions of Leitha and said, "We understand you have many questions. We understand that. But right now, this team up here is focused on bringing people home. That's our focus."

Officials have also said they are reviewing whether cell and radio service in the area were adequate to warn people.

