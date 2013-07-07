Easy As One, Two, Three Initials

On-air challenge: You're given the three-word names of famous people. For each one, you get a clue to a familiar three-word phrase or title that has the same initials as the person. Name the phrase or title. For example, singer Billy Ray Cyrus has the initials B-R-C. And B-R-C are also the initials of the phrase "Blue ribbon commission."

Last week's challenge from from listener Al Gori of Cozy Lake, N.J.: It involves a spoonerism, in which you reverse the initial consonant sounds in one phrase to make another phrase. For example, if you spoonerize "light rain," you get "right lane." Name part of a truck in two words. Spoonerize it. You'll name something FEMA uses. What is it?

Answer: Mud flap, flood map

Winner: Gavin Cannizzaro of Norman, Okla.

Next week's challenge:Rearrange the letters of INDIA + BELARUS to name two other countries. What are they?

