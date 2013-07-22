© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Song Premiere: The Civil Wars' 'Dust To Dust' Is An Ode To The End

By Bob Boilen
Published July 22, 2013 at 7:01 AM CDT
John Paul White and Joy Williams are The Civil Wars

Joy Williams and John Paul White are The Civil Wars, a duo of passionate performers. The first time I saw them perform there were such positive sparks flying between them, but these days they can barely speak to one another. The Civil Wars are about to release a new album — their second and probably their last for a while or perhaps forever ... we shall see. Today we have a new song for you by Joy and John Paul, a ballad called "Dust to Dust."

1 of 1  — The cover art for The Civil Wars' self-titled album.
/

What I like most in this song is also the thing this pair of musicians does best, what Johnny Cash and June Carter did best: a conversation, a duet between two people with underpinnings of tension that add to and even confuse the meaning of the song. "Dust To Dust," seems to be a dialogue between two singers who make every inflection count when they sing:

John Paul: "You're like a mirror, reflecting me"
Joy: "Takes one to know one, so take it from me"
John Paul: "You've been lonely"
Joy: "You've been lonely"
John Paul and Joy: "Too long, We've been lonely, We've been lonely, too long"

The Civil Wars' self titled album comes out August 6. You can pre-order the album now.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

