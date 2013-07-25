Latin Roots: Argentine Reggae Legend Fidel Nadal

In this installment of Latin Roots, the World Cafe team travels to Fidel Nadal's home studio in Buenos Aires for a session with a reggae performer who truly owns his genre. Nadal has 15 solo records to his name, and his album Forever Together was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2011.

Before fully going solo, Nadal spent a lot of time as a member of the punk-reggae band Todos Tus Muertos, which made six albums between 1988 and 2010. Hear three songs in this World Cafe session, recorded live in Buenos Aires.

Latin RootsfromWorld Cafeis made possible by a grant from the Wyncote Foundation.



Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.